Project Clean-Up: NewsChannel 10 and partners aim to combat illegal dumping in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In an effort to combat issues with illegal dumping in our city, NewsChannel 10 is partnering with the City of Amarillo, Fuller and Sons Construction and Joe the Plumber for a new project.

What is Project Clean-Up?

Project Clean-Up is a city-wide initiative aimed at cleaning up areas with trash problems in Amarillo.

Every two weeks, the city will place roll-off trash collections sites at locations chosen by you.

Then, a team from NewsChannel 10, Fuller and Sons and Joe the Plumber will come together to help clean up the selected neighborhood.

Why?

City of Amarillo’s Director of Public Works Donny Hooper says the city hopes this project will help make Amarillo a better and cleaner place to live.

“We all see the eyesores. We see the things that are going on, and it’s our problem,” said Hooper. “We’re all one community, and the goal is to make it a better place to live.”

Along with the City of Amarillo, Joe the Plumber and Fuller and Sons aspire to improve Amarillo with Project Clean-Up.

“We have 75 years of history in this town in building and helping the infrastructure of this town. This town has been good to us, and we want to be able to give back,” said Jared Fuller of Fuller and Sons Construction.

How can I get involved?

We want to hear from you.

Tell us where you think the roll-off trash collection sites should be placed. Let us know which areas in Amarillo are in need of a clean-up.

To submit your input, click here.

