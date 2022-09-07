Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Police: 70-year-old crossing guard dies days after being hit by SUV

Police in Arizona say a school crossing guard has died after she was hit by a vehicle.
Police in Arizona say a school crossing guard has died after she was hit by a vehicle.(tillsonburg via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, Ariz. (Gray News) - A 70-year-old crossing guard in Arizona died this week after she was hit by an SUV while on duty.

The Yuma Police Department reports Maria Cecilia Chavez was working as a school crossing guard near the intersection of 24th Street and 8th Avenue on Sept. 1 when a Toyota RAV4 struck her.

Chavez was taken to the hospital, but died from her injuries on Tuesday.

According to authorities, a 60-year-old woman was driving the Toyota and hit Chavez while making a left turn.

Police said alcohol or speed didn’t appear to be factors in the crash.

Yuma police said the 70-year-old crossing guard was wearing a reflective vest. No children were injured.

The incident remains under investigation, and police urged anyone with further information to contact the department at 928-783-4421.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New Mexico State Police are investigating a teen’s drowning at Ute Lake in Logan.
New Mexico State Police investigating after 17-year-old body found at Ute Lake
Today, Amarillo Police Department said they were called of Oak Drive and Sycamore Avenue on a...
‘Suspicious death’: Police investigating after man found dead by a dumpster in north Amarillo
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say
Law Enforcement is looking for a wanted man believed to be in the Stinnett area.
Hansford County officials looking for man after pursuit into Hutchinson County

Latest News

FILE - This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant...
Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks
Xcel Energy
Xcel Energy employees take part in day of service activities
Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee
Clean up day set for this weekend at Bowie Middle School
Director of Public Works Donny Hooper said last year’s event netted more than 72 tons of debris.
Amarillo participating in National Clean Up Day
A Curry County deputy was injured in a crash when an ambulance rolled over yesterday near...
Curry County deputy injured in ambulance crash yesterday near Roswell