Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide

A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a shooting at a home.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - An investigation into the deaths of an elementary school teacher and her children in South Carolina has revealed that they died in a murder-suicide, according to authorities.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office said the cause of death of the children, 11-year-old Eric and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, is homicide. Their mother, Laura Moberly, died by suicide.

Officials confirmed to WMBF that the deaths have been ruled a murder-suicide.

The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Coroner’s Office said the 42-year-old teacher and her two children were all found shot to death at a home on Centennial Circle last week.

Records from family court show a legal order of separation was filed by Moberly’s husband, William, on June 13.

The latest filings were dated Aug. 30, the same date on which a temporary hearing was scheduled.

Officers were called to the home the day after the scheduled hearing, where they found the three of them dead.

Moberley taught at Carolina Forest Elementary School, which is also where Emily attended.

According to the funeral home, services are planned for Thursday for Moberley and her two children.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New Mexico State Police are investigating a teen’s drowning at Ute Lake in Logan.
New Mexico State Police investigating after 17-year-old body found at Ute Lake
Today, Amarillo Police Department said they were called of Oak Drive and Sycamore Avenue on a...
‘Suspicious death’: Police investigating after man found dead by a dumpster in north Amarillo
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say
Law Enforcement is looking for a wanted man believed to be in the Stinnett area.
Hansford County officials looking for man after pursuit into Hutchinson County

Latest News

Friends of Amarillo Public Library is hosting their first in person book sale since the...
Friends of the Amarillo Public Library to hold annual book sale in person since 2019
Amarillo police needs help identifying a man who died under ‘suspicious circumstances’ near Oak...
Amarillo police needs help identifying man who died under ‘suspicious circumstances’ near Oak Drive
A Curry County deputy was injured in a crash when an ambulance rolled over yesterday near...
Curry County deputy injured in ambulance crash yesterday near Roswell
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol,,...
Senate to vote on same-sex marriage in coming weeks
amarillo college
Amarillo College increase enrollment for teachers