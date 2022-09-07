Who's Hiring?
Neighbor saves elderly man from structure fire near NW 15th

The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire this morning near NW 15th.
The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire this morning near NW 15th.(Source: AFD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire this morning near NW 15th.

According to officials, the first unit on scene found a single story home with smoke coming out the open front door.

When firefighters entered the home, they found a smoldering carpet fire that had filled the home with smoke.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire and cleared the house of smoke.

There were no reported injuries.

Officials say the homeowner was asleep at the time of the fire and the next door neighbor heard the smoke alarm going off when he went outside.

The neighbor ran inside the house and got the elderly person out, who is in a wheelchair.

The Fire Marshal says this fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.

