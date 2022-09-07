Who's Hiring?
Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states

Mysterious object seen over Tucson
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unusual object flew over Tucson Wednesday morning, leaving many people questioning what they saw.

According to KOLD, the first object was seen around 5:20 a.m.

As seen in the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences webcam, it appears to be flying to the west or northwest at a relatively low altitude.

After the object goes out of view, another is seen descending at the extreme left of the camera’s view.

According to WFIE, the same objects were seen over areas of Kentucky as well.

Meteorologist Arden Gregory said they were likely SpaceX Starlink Satellites that were visible for a few minutes.

“A neat sight for sure, but nothing to be worried about,” Gregory said.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

