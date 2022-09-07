Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Judge revokes bond for man charged in kidnapping, killing of Eliza Fletcher

Cleotha Abston, aka Cleotha Henderson, appears in court Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
Cleotha Abston, aka Cleotha Henderson, appears in court Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The man accused of killing a Memphis wife, teacher and mother of two had his bond revoked Wednesday amid charges being upgraded to murder.

Police found 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher’s body Monday night. Cleotha Abston, aka Cleotha Henderson, faced the judge for the second day in a row.

Abston was originally charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with/fabricating evidence in this case. That was until investigators located and identified Fletcher’s body.

On Tuesday, additional charges of first-degree murder and first-degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping were brought against Abston.

This is Abston’s second kidnapping offense. He was sentenced to 24 years in prison at the age of 16 for a kidnapping in May 2000 but only spent 20 years behind bars.

Fletcher was reported missing Friday after not returning from her morning jog.

A run is planned for Friday morning on Central Avenue in the UofM area where Fletcher’s run came to an abrupt stop. (Source: WMC)

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New Mexico State Police are investigating a teen’s drowning at Ute Lake in Logan.
New Mexico State Police investigating after 17-year-old body found at Ute Lake
Today, Amarillo Police Department said they were called of Oak Drive and Sycamore Avenue on a...
‘Suspicious death’: Police investigating after man found dead by a dumpster in north Amarillo
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say
The day of the boy’s death, first responders were called to a residence about a baby not...
Father charged with murder in Benadryl overdose death of 5-month-old, police say

Latest News

A man walks past a Cineworld cinema in Leicester Square, London, on Oct. 5, 2020. Cineworld...
Cineworld, owner of Regal Cinemas, is filing for bankruptcy
The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
Southwest Airlines offering ‘bring a friend for free’ passes
Dr Tim Maloney and Andika Priyatno work at the site in a cave in East Kalimantan, Borneo,...
One-legged Stone Age skeleton may show oldest amputation
AT&T will be hosting a hiring event for Call Center Sales and Service Representatives.
AT&T hosting in-person hiring event for Call Center Sales and Service Representatives
FILE - This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant...
Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks