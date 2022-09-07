Who's Hiring?
Hansford County officials looking for man believed to be in Stinnett area

Law Enforcement is looking for a wanted man believed to be in the Stinnett area.
Law Enforcement is looking for a wanted man believed to be in the Stinnett area.(Source: HCSO)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HANSFORD COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Law Enforcement is looking for a wanted man believed to be in the Stinnett area.

According to officials, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at around 8:50 p.m. Spearman police found the suspects vehicle and were able to get it stopped.

The driver, 25-year-old Chanz Garcia refused to get out of the vehicle and drove away from the officers.

The pursuit continued southbound on FM 760 into Hutchinson County where the vehicle drove into a maze field.

Garcia then fled on foot.

The Carson County Sheriff’s Office and DPS was contacted to bring equipment and more troops to help find Garcia.

Officials say due to amount of time of the chase ending until the air units arrived, Garica had ample time to have escaped the area.

The search was called off at around midnight and the suspect has not been found.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Chanz Garcia, call the Hansford County Sheriff’s Office at 806-659-4140.

