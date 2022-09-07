Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Growing Amarillo 2022: State of the City festival this Saturday

City of Amarillo logo
City of Amarillo logo(PRNewswire)
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo community is invited to Growing Amarillo 2022: State of the City festival on Sep. 10.

The event starts at 5:00 p.m. and ends at 10:00 p.m. at Sam Houston Park, located at 4101 Line Ave. The festival will include live music, food trucks, activity booths, and free activities for the family.

“It gives our citizens a chance to come together and learn about different departments in the city,” says Katt Massey, beautification and public arts coordinator, City of Amarillo. “It really just bridges a gap for our citizens to meet and see that we are neighbors helping each other.”

The event is Mayor Ginger Nelsons’ annual State of the City address where she updates the community on what’s happened in the city the past year.

“Citizens can learn about what’s really going on in the community,” says Massey. “The city’s open, we’re here for people to come in, ask questions. It’s just creating a face for our citizens.”

Some discussion items include broadband, trash, the zoo and unidentified Amarillo object.

“In the past it’s been a little bit more formal,” says Massey, since the address was given at Hodgetown last year. “This year we just wanted to open it up and make it more family friendly.”

The event is sponsored by local bank donations to not use tax payer dollars.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New Mexico State Police are investigating a teen’s drowning at Ute Lake in Logan.
New Mexico State Police investigating after 17-year-old body found at Ute Lake
Today, Amarillo Police Department said they were called of Oak Drive and Sycamore Avenue on a...
‘Suspicious death’: Police investigating after man found dead by a dumpster in north Amarillo
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say
Law Enforcement is looking for a wanted man believed to be in the Stinnett area.
Hansford County officials looking for man after pursuit into Hutchinson County

Latest News

Kids Inc. said registration is open for adult competitive indoor soccer.
Registration open for adult competitive indoor soccer at Kids Inc.
In an effort to combat issues with illegal dumping in our city, NewsChannel 10 is partnering...
Project Clean-Up: NewsChannel 10 and partners aim to combat illegal dumping in Amarillo
amarillo college
Amarillo College sees increase enrollment for education majors
Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee
Clean up day set for this weekend at Bowie Middle School