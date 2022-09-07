Growing Amarillo 2022: State of the City festival this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo community is invited to Growing Amarillo 2022: State of the City festival on Sep. 10.

The event starts at 5:00 p.m. and ends at 10:00 p.m. at Sam Houston Park, located at 4101 Line Ave. The festival will include live music, food trucks, activity booths, and free activities for the family.

“It gives our citizens a chance to come together and learn about different departments in the city,” says Katt Massey, beautification and public arts coordinator, City of Amarillo. “It really just bridges a gap for our citizens to meet and see that we are neighbors helping each other.”

The event is Mayor Ginger Nelsons’ annual State of the City address where she updates the community on what’s happened in the city the past year.

“Citizens can learn about what’s really going on in the community,” says Massey. “The city’s open, we’re here for people to come in, ask questions. It’s just creating a face for our citizens.”

Some discussion items include broadband, trash, the zoo and unidentified Amarillo object.

“In the past it’s been a little bit more formal,” says Massey, since the address was given at Hodgetown last year. “This year we just wanted to open it up and make it more family friendly.”

The event is sponsored by local bank donations to not use tax payer dollars.

