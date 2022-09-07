Friends of Fogelberg hosting a series of events to raise awareness of prostate cancer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Friends of Fogelberg will begin hosting a series of events starting this Thursday to raise awareness of prostate cancer.

To start off the events, the Sod Poodles have partnered with Friends of Fogelberg to provide free PSA screening during the game tomorrow, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m.

Friends of Fogelberg will also host their annual benefit concert on Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m., at the Globe News Center for the Preforming Arts.

The theme for this years benefit concert is “Dan and Diggin’ on the Sixties,” and will also feature some of the favorites from the Dan Fogelberg collection.

Tickets for the event will cost $25 and will be sold in advance at the Civic Center Box Office as well as at the door.

The concert will benefit the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation.

Profits from the event will also help pay for the free screening that men can get on Sept. 10, at Amarillo Urology Associates from 9 a.m. till 12 p.m.

According to the press release, last year 346 men were screened and 15 were called back for further testing.

Scholarships will also be available for the concert as well as donations.

For more information you can call the foundation at 806-331-6937 or email GainorDavis@hchfamarillo.org.

