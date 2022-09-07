Friends of the Amarillo Public Library to hold annual book sale in person since 2019

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Friends of Amarillo Public Library is hosting their first in person book sale since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first night of the book sale will be for members only and will be held on Friday, Sept. 9, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

You can purchase an annual member card at any Library location or at the door on the day of the sale.

On Saturday the book sale will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the release, during the sale on Saturday shoppers can fill grocery bags with books, movies, and music for only $7.50 per bag or $20 for three bags.

On Sunday, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., there will be a Bargain Day and books will be $5 per bag.

Products in the sale will include books and media that have been withdrawn from the library collection as well as donated items.

Throughout the sale, members of Amarillo College’s Presidential Scholars Honors students will be there to assist shoppers with bag storage.

For more information on the sale, call 806-378-3051.

