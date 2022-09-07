Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Dillard’s teams up with High Plains Food Bank to host Fashion Gala

Dillard's has teamed up with High Plains Food Bank to host Fashion Gala
Dillard's has teamed up with High Plains Food Bank to host Fashion Gala(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Dillard’s has teamed up with High Plains Food Bank to present a Grand Opening Fashion Gala on the eve of the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of the new Westgate Mall.

The cutting ceremony will be Nov. 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Guests of Dillard’s and HPFB will be treated to a high-energy, exclusive fashion show featuring Dillard’s latest holiday looks, a private shopping experience, a swag bag, music, dining and more.

Gala tickets will go on sale at Dillard’s Westgate Mall customer service on Friday, September 9, with a percent of the Gala proceeds benefiting High Plains Food Bank.

The $50 ticket is completely redeemable in merchandise at Dillard’s Westgate Mall the night of the Gala.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New Mexico State Police are investigating a teen’s drowning at Ute Lake in Logan.
New Mexico State Police investigating after 17-year-old body found at Ute Lake
Today, Amarillo Police Department said they were called of Oak Drive and Sycamore Avenue on a...
‘Suspicious death’: Police investigating after man found dead by a dumpster in north Amarillo
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
Luke Combs rewards young fans for their hard work to attend his show

Latest News

The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire this morning near NW 15th.
Neighbor saves elderly person from structure fire near NW 15th
we care campaign
All Star Dodge, Autoplex BMW giving to charities in the Tx Panhandle
All Star Dodge, Autoplex BMW giving to charities in the Tx Panhandle
VIDEO: All Star Dodge, Autoplex BMW giving to charities in the Tx Panhandle
Friends of Amarillo Public Library is hosting their first in person book sale since the...
Friends of the Amarillo Public Library to hold annual book sale in person since 2019