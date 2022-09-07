Dillard’s teams up with High Plains Food Bank to host Fashion Gala

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Dillard’s has teamed up with High Plains Food Bank to present a Grand Opening Fashion Gala on the eve of the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of the new Westgate Mall.

The cutting ceremony will be Nov. 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Guests of Dillard’s and HPFB will be treated to a high-energy, exclusive fashion show featuring Dillard’s latest holiday looks, a private shopping experience, a swag bag, music, dining and more.

Gala tickets will go on sale at Dillard’s Westgate Mall customer service on Friday, September 9, with a percent of the Gala proceeds benefiting High Plains Food Bank.

The $50 ticket is completely redeemable in merchandise at Dillard’s Westgate Mall the night of the Gala.

