Curry County deputy injured in ambulance crash yesterday near Roswell

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROSWELL, New Mexico (KFDA) - A Curry County deputy was injured in a crash when an ambulance rolled over yesterday near Roswell.

Curry County officials said it happened about 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday on U.S. 70 Chaves County.

According to the press release, Curry County Court Deputy Amy Jo McKenna was helping with a court-ordered transport to a facility in Roswell when the ambulance left the roadway and rolled.

The driver and passengers, including McKenna, were seriously injured and taken to the Eastern New Mexico Medical Center in Roswell, officials said.

McKenna was later airlifted to a medical facility in El Paso.

The ambulance was traveling from Clovis to Roswell and was operated by the Texico, New Mexico Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

