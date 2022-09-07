Coffee Memorial honors 9/11 victims through remembrance blood drive

Who's Hiring?
Coffee Memorial Blood Center offers new COVID-19 antibody testing
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center is putting on a blood drive this weekend in remembrance of the crew and passengers on United Airlines Flight 93 that went down on 9/11.

The blood drive will take place on Friday, Sept. 9, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Monday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Panhandle Community Services.

The goal for Coffee Memorial Blood Center is to get 40 units of whole blood in honor of the 40 crew members and passengers who lost their life on United Airlines Flight 93.

Those who donate will receive a wind chime symbolizing the chimes permanently installed at the Tower of Voices memorial in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.

To schedule an appointment you can call 806-331-8833, or click here.

