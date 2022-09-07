Clean up day set for this weekend at Bowie Middle School

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee is having a clean up day this weekend at Bowie Middle School.

The committee said the two day clean up is Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on T-Anchor Blvd. (across the middle school) and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Bowie Middle School, located at 3001 East 12th Ave.

On Friday, there will be breakfast burritos, donuts, bottled water, and canopy for volunteers.

On Saturday, volunteers will have lunch, soft drinks, trash bags, safety vests and more. Volunteers are asked to wear long sleeves, long pants, and bug spray.

Also on Saturday, the city of Amarillo will offer free adult vaccines and the City Animal Welfare and Management will offer free animal vaccines.

For further information, email bnpamarillo@gmail.com

