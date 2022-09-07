AT&T hosting in-person hiring event for Call Center Sales and Service Representatives

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - AT&T will be hosting a hiring event for Call Center Sales and Service Representatives.

The event will be on Thursday Sept 8, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m at 815 S. Tyler St.

AT&T says for full-time jobs there will be a $4,000 sign-on bonus.

The event allows walk-ins.

To fill out an application online, click here.

