AT&T hosting in-person hiring event for Call Center Sales and Service Representatives
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - AT&T will be hosting a hiring event for Call Center Sales and Service Representatives.
The event will be on Thursday Sept 8, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m at 815 S. Tyler St.
AT&T says for full-time jobs there will be a $4,000 sign-on bonus.
The event allows walk-ins.
To fill out an application online, click here.
