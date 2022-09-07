Amarillo police needs help identifying man who died under ‘suspicious circumstances’ near Oak Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police needs help identifying a man who died under ‘suspicious circumstances’ near Oak Drive, yesterday.

According to officials, on Tuesday, Sept 6, Amarillo police were called to the area of Oak Drive and Sycamore Avenue, which is near Hamlet Elementary School, on a man who was found dead by a dumpster in the alley.

The body of the man has a distinct tattoo on his right leg from his knee to his ankle.

It is 6- five point stars (similar to the one on the APD patch) but in black outline only.

If you think you might know someone with this tattoo, call the Amarillo Police Department Homicide unit at (806) 378-9468.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.