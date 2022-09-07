Amarillo participating in National Clean Up Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is participating in National Clean Up Day for a week.

Director of Public Works Donny Hooper said last year’s event netted more than 72 tons of debris.

This years goal is to top 100 tons.

The actual day is Sept.17, but collection bins will be scattered through the city from the Sept. 12 to Sept.19.

Some locations include Bones Hooks Park, San Jacinto Parks and the East Amarillo Public Library.

The city will empty them as needed.

