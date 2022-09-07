Amarillo College sees increase enrollment for education majors

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College has seen a high increase of enrollment for students seeking teaching degrees and certifications.

The college has seen an increase of 16 percent for enrollment in its education programs, having even more students enrolled than before COVID-19 hit.

“COVID happened and things shifted and so we did see a dip in the enrollment but in looking at it today we’re actually above pre COVID numbers of enrollment in our education program,” said Dennis Sarine, Director of Education and Child Development at AC.

They have done so by investing in students to help them reach their goals.

“We want our students to complete and we want the best teacher workforce to go forward into our classrooms. If we model those best practices, loving our students to success, then we have the opportunity to walk beside them, see the barriers and knock those barriers out of the way,” said Sarine.

AC helps remove barriers, so students can focus on their education.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to mentor the students from high school through educator preparation program and teacher certification,” said Sarine.

Next week, AC will be announcing a new program which will continue to help with getting more teachers for the Panhandle.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.