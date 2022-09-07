AC offering class for mental health technician in October

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is offering a class for mental health technician in the fall.

The classes are on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 25 to Dec. 6.

The class will cover a multitude of topics such as mental disorders, patient rights, confidentiality, universal precautions, hygiene, vital signs, basic patient care, observation, charting patient behavior, communication, and preventative management of aggressive behavior.

Registration is in person at AC’s west campus, in building A, suite 104, and costs $589.

Anyone wanting to register needs to bring their immunization records, and a high school diploma or GED certificate.

Anyone taking the class will also need to have a background check and a drug screening, which are part of the tuition costs. The background check takes five to 10 business days.

The background check and drug screening must be cleared before registering for the class.

