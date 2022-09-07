Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last Wednesday, likely due to a fentanyl overdose.(WALA)
By Ariel Mallory and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – A 17-year-old is facing charges in the overdose death of a 15-year-old girl in Alabama, according to officials.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor was found dead at a home in Semmes last Wednesday, likely due to a fentanyl overdose.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced the arrest of a 17-year-old, who is being charged with manslaughter and distribution of a controlled substance.

The 17-year-old’s name is not being released at this time due to being a minor.

According to Chief Deputy Paul Burch, investigators learned that Taylor likely ingested pills that were laced with fentanyl.

Burch said he anticipates more arrests will be made in the case.

“In certain instances, they can face murder charges. It may be manslaughter because you’re knowingly selling something that could lead to the death of a person,” Burch said. “We do anticipate a number of charges on a number of people.”

Taylor was a student at Mary G. Montgomery High School, just a few weeks shy of her 16th birthday.

WALA reached out to Taylor’s family, who did not want to comment.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New Mexico State Police are investigating a teen’s drowning at Ute Lake in Logan.
New Mexico State Police investigating after 17-year-old body found at Ute Lake
Today, Amarillo Police Department said they were called of Oak Drive and Sycamore Avenue on a...
‘Suspicious death’: Police investigating after man found dead by a dumpster in north Amarillo
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
Luke Combs rewards young fans for their hard work to attend his show

Latest News

A Northern California sheriff’s deputy is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings...
Sheriff’s deputy sought in connection with 2 fatal shootings in California
People were stuck in a dark airport in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning.
Power outage at Austin airport leads to flight delays
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are heading back to the...
LIVE: Bidens welcome Obamas for White House portrait reveal
An UPS employee delivers packages on a snowy day. UPS is looking to hire additional workers to...
UPS hiring for the holiday rush holds steady above 100,000