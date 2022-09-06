‘We are praying for them’: Schools in the Tx Panhandle show support to Uvalde

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some schools in the Amarillo area are joining a statewide movement to support Robb Elementary’s first day of school.

Students and staff were asked to wear maroon today to show support for the Uvalde community after a mass shooting in May that killed 21 and wounded 17.

“If there is one small gesture that we can make of wearing maroon to just let them know that we’re here for them, we support them, they’re in our thoughts, they’re in our prayers,” says John Forbis, coordinator of district communications, Canyon Independent School District. “Doing something as simple as wearing maroon helps them know that we’re behind them then that’s what we’re going to do.”

In the Panhandle, several school districts have announced their support for the statewide show of solidarity.

“It is important for us to show our support to Uvalde as they start through school year as terrifying as that probably is for them,” says Stephannie Owen, school counselor, Rolling Hills Elementary, River Road Independent School District. “We want them to know that a small school in the Texas Panhandle is showing our support and that we are praying for them and we’re wishing them the very best this year.”

Canyon ISD says that it wants to do whatever it can to support Uvalde.

“We always want to do what we can to help kids,” says Forbis. “Whether that’s kids in our own community, kids in our school, or just kids across the states. When we heard that staff and students we’re going back to school today at Uvalde and just thinking of all that they’ve gone through. we want to do whatever we could to support them.”

