TxDOT crews working on sidewalk on SL 335, Buchanan to Grand Street

(KOSA)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation has closed down the right eastbound lane at various places from Buchanan to Grand street for curb and sidewalk work.

The curb and sidewalk repair will continue over the next four months.

TxDOT says to watch for flaggers near Washington Street between State Loop 335 and Claude Highway and be prepared to stop for overlay work.

Washington Street will be down to one lane with a pilot car during the day and will open back up to two lanes at night.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, I-40 westbound will be reduced to one lane from Washington Street to Avondale street to relocate the portable concrete traffic barrier.

