‘Suspicious death’: Police investigating after man found dead by a dumpster in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are investigating a suspicious death after a dead man was found laying by a dumpster in the alley today in north Amarillo.

Amarillo Police Department said today, they were called to the area of Oak Drive and Sycamore Avenue, which is near Hamlet Elementary School, on a man who was found dead by a dumpster in the alley.

The identity of the man was not provided.

APD Homicide Unit is investigating the death because of suspicious circumstances.

If anyone has information on this incident, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

