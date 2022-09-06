Story Times back in person at the Amarillo Public Library

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - All Story Times are back in person at the Amarillo Public Library after going virtual for over two years.

Due to COVID-19, the library had to change in person Story Times to virtual story times on social media since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We decided to start Story Times back in the fall, this is our normal time to pick them back up. We have them across all of our locations pretty much everyday of the week,” said Krystal Groneman, early literacy librarian, Amarillo Public Library.

These story times happen at every location and are created for different age groups.

“Here at downtown, we do Laugh and Learn, which is geared for zero to five so in that story time we do singing and dancing and of course have story that are age appropriate,” said Groneman.

The library started these story times because of the developmental improvements for children.

“They enhance the brain development, they help them focus, learn new words that they may have never heard before, helps them with sitting still, getting ready for school, and also they get to make new friends when they come to story time,” Groneman said.

All Story Time events are free.

Story Times often include games or crafts, which help develop language and fine motor skills. They are open to all ages, but are especially fun and appropriate for children ages three and up.

Baby Time is geared for pre-walkers, ages two and under.

Laugh and Learn Story Times are for infants and toddlers. They include stories, music, and finger play to stimulate learning and teach parents how to make the most of reading and play time.

Elementary Age Story Times are especially for elementary school children in grades kindergarten through 2nd grade. They include higher vocabulary and more advanced concepts than story times intended for pre-school children.

Move and groove includes music and movement which stimulate imagination, aid in language development, and help build gross motor skills.

For additional information, click here.

Story Times and Locations

Downtown Library

Laugh and Learn - Mondays at 10:30 a.m.

East Branch

Alphabet Adventures - Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.

Bilingual Story Time - Mondays at 5:00 p.m.

North Branch

Story Time - Thursdays at 4:00 a.m.

Pajama Story Time - Every first Monday at 7:00 p.m. (Will move to 2nd week, when the 1st Monday is a holiday.)

Northwest Branch

Laugh and Learn - Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m.

Elementary Age Story Times - Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. Weeks 1, 4, & 5: E.P.I.C (Encouraging Phenomenal Ideas in Children) Story Time Week 2: How to Catch a Story Time Week 3: Puppy Tales

Move and Groove - Thursdays at 11:00 p.m.

Southwest Branch

Story Time - Mondays at 10:30 a.m.

Baby Time - Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.

