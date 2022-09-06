Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

New Mexico State Police investigating after 17-year-old body found at Ute Lake

The New Mexico State Police are investigating a teen’s drowning at Ute Lake in Logan.
The New Mexico State Police are investigating a teen’s drowning at Ute Lake in Logan.(Source: MGN)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico State Police are investigating a teen’s drowning at Ute Lake in Logan.

According to officials, on Sept. 5 at around 9:53 a.m. officials responded to a possible drowning at Ute Lake of a 17-year-old who had gone into the water and not resurfaced.

The New Mexico State Police dive team spent the Monday searching and stopped the search for the day due to darkness, then resumed Tuesday morning at 6 a.m.

The release says, at 8:30 a.m. this morning, the boy was found and was pronounced dead on scene.

According to the Logan Police Chief, the boy was not a resident.

This incident is being investigated by the New Mexico State Police.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benny Figgins, a blackjack dealer, was the last remaining year-one employee at Caesars Palace...
Casino worker gets ‘grand send-off’ into retirement after 55-plus years with company
DPS is investigating a crash resulting a Clovis man dead in Wheeler County.
Man dead after crash in Wheeler County
Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
Organs of Dalhart player to be donated
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
Farwell Police Department
Police searching for suspect in hit and run in Farwell

Latest News

Borger Police Department will be hosting a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events Training,...
Borger Police Department hosting C.R.A.S.E. training
Family-to-Family will be hosting a free Mental Health Education Program starting September 8....
Family-to-Family offering free Mental Health Education Program
TxDOT crews working on sidewalk on SL 335, Buchanan to Grand Street
If you’re looking for a way to kick start your day, there are some more coffee shops opening up...
New in Amarillo: Dutch Bros. and Starbucks opening more locations in Amarillo