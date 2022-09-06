New Mexico State Police investigating after 17-year-old body found at Ute Lake

LOGAN, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico State Police are investigating a teen’s drowning at Ute Lake in Logan.

According to officials, on Sept. 5 at around 9:53 a.m. officials responded to a possible drowning at Ute Lake of a 17-year-old who had gone into the water and not resurfaced.

The New Mexico State Police dive team spent the Monday searching and stopped the search for the day due to darkness, then resumed Tuesday morning at 6 a.m.

The release says, at 8:30 a.m. this morning, the boy was found and was pronounced dead on scene.

According to the Logan Police Chief, the boy was not a resident.

This incident is being investigated by the New Mexico State Police.

