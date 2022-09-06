New in Amarillo: Dutch Bros. and Starbucks opening more locations in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you’re looking for a way to kick start your day, there are some more coffee shops opening up in Amarillo.

Dutch Bros. Coffee has opened shop.

Codie Parret, the regional operator for Dutch Bros., said one of the companies mottos is “we’re in the relationship business and we use coffee as currency in exchange for conversation.”

In 1992, the company got its roots in Grand Pass, Oregon, when two dairy farm brothers fell in love with espresso. The rest is history.

The latest location is at Osage Road and Interstate 40 in Amarillo.

“It is amazing to come to this side of the freeway, it’s a whole other side, it’s a whole other community over here that almost that we didn’t get to experience, but also they haven’t experienced us yet,” said Parret. “Just having people roll through and just not even know there’s a Dutch Bros. here yet even though this is the third location, but I’m super stoked that we’re able to do that.”

Another fan favorite, Starbucks, is opening another location on Amarillo Boulevard.

It is located across from United Super Markets, and according to the façade, it is set to open in six days.

Starbucks offers a variety of hot and cold beverages, along with sandwiches and other snack options.

