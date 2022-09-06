More of the same

As we head into Tuesday, expect more sunshine and warm weather. Temperatures will be climbing into the 70s and 80s by midday, and ultimately low to mid 90s for the bulk of the region. Winds will be out of the south generally at 5-15 mph. We’ll see this pattern hold through Friday and most of Saturday, however, as we go into the weekend, a cold front looks to push through, dropping temperatures below normal, and perhaps bringing rain chances for Saturday at the very least.

