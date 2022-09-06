Who's Hiring?
High school football livestreams for Sept. 8 and 9

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s week three of high school football, and TPSN will livestream six games this week.

Thursday, September 8

You can listen to the Amarillo High vs Midland High game here.

You can watch the Pampa vs Caprock game here.

Friday, September 9

You can watch the Canyon vs West Plains game here.

You can watch the Permian vs Tascosa game here.

You can listen to the Randall vs Snyder game here.

You can listen to the Palo Duro vs Estacado game here.

Saturday, September 10

You can watch the replay of the Canyon vs West Plains game at 1:00 p.m. on 10Too.

You can watch the replay of the Permian vs Tascosa game at 4:00 p.m. on 10Too.

