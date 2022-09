CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - The Hillcrest Senior Life Center ground breaking is this Thursday.

The city of Clovis said the event is 2:00 p.m. on Sep. 8 at Hillcrest Park, located at 1704 E. 7th.

To RSVP, call the city of Clovis Senior Center at (575) 769-7908.

