Family-to-Family offering free Mental Health Education Program
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family-to-Family will be hosting a free Mental Health Education Program starting September 8.
The program will start Sept. 8 through October 27, every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Polk Street Methodist Church, Room 105.
The classes are free but limited to 20 adults/mature teens.
Family-to-Family help members and loved ones with:
- Major Depression
- Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression)
- Schizophrenia and Schizoaffective Disorder
- Post-traumatic Stress Disorder
- Boderline Personality Disorder
- Panic Disorder and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
- Co-occurring Brain Disorders and Addictive Disorder
To register, contact Margie at (806) 678-7385.
