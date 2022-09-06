Family-to-Family offering free Mental Health Education Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family-to-Family will be hosting a free Mental Health Education Program starting September 8.

The program will start Sept. 8 through October 27, every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Polk Street Methodist Church, Room 105.

The classes are free but limited to 20 adults/mature teens.

Family-to-Family help members and loved ones with:

Major Depression

Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression)

Schizophrenia and Schizoaffective Disorder

Post-traumatic Stress Disorder

Boderline Personality Disorder

Panic Disorder and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Co-occurring Brain Disorders and Addictive Disorder

To register, contact Margie at (806) 678-7385.

