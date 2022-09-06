Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Tracks Quiet Weather Ahead Of A Weekend Front

By Dave Oliver
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Our weather pattern is quite stable currently and we can expect similar weather for the rest of the week. That will be a continuation of sunny skies, lows in the low 60s, and highs in the low 90s through Friday. We will then receive a cold front on Saturday that will bring rain chances and lower temps into the 70s and 80s for the weekend.

