City of Amarillo takes first step to lower property tax rate, raises more money

Amarillo took the first step today to lowering its property tax rate while raising more money.
By Tamlyn Cochran and Kevin Welch
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo took the first step today to lowering its property tax rate while raising more money.

The city council voted unanimously to set a tax rate of 40 cents per $100 of taxable property value. That’s down from the current 44 cents.

However, Assistant City Manager Laura Storrs said increased property values will mean the owner of a $100,000 house will pay about $3 more per month.

Increased fees for things like water, permits and drainage will also bring in more money.

There will be final readings of the tax rate and budget ordinances Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

