Canyon Area Library extends new hours for visitors

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - New hours for the Canyon Area Library take effect today.

The new hours are as follows:

  • Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: Closed

The new hours open and close the library one hour earlier during the weeks and keeps the library open for two extra days on Saturday.

“The decision to change the library hours was made after reviewing when our patrons are coming in the most,” said Carlene Rittenberry, Canyon Area Library director. “Many times when we went to open our doors there were already people waiting to come in, and expanding Saturday hours gives patrons more opportunities to enjoy the library on the weekends.”

