Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

AC receives $1.2 million gift for scholarships, renovations

The Ware family, which are the owners of Amarillo National bank, presented the money to AC...
The Ware family, which are the owners of Amarillo National bank, presented the money to AC today.(Source: KFDA)(KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College received $1.2 million today that will go towards scholarships and renovations.

The Ware family, the owners of Amarillo National Bank, presented the money to AC today.

The press release said $500,000 will go toward the Mary Ware Scholarship Endowment, $500,000 will go toward capital support for Ware Student Commons renovations, and $200,000 will go toward the establishment of the Ware Athletic Scholarship.

AC Vice President of Institutional Advancement Joe Bill Sherrod said the gift will serve as “a lead gift” for the College’s Badger Bold comprehensive campaign, which will be publicly rolled out in October.

“This is a wonderful and gratifying momentum-building gift,” Sherrod said. “It puts significant wind in our sails as we prepare for the public launch of ‘Badger Bold, AC’s Campaign for Amarillo,’ and we cannot thank ANB and the Wares enough.”

ANB President William Ware explained how the money is intended to increase opportunities for students at AC.

“The scholarships allow students who cannot afford higher education to attend AC and seek better jobs and higher incomes,” Ware said. “Supporting the new athletic programs will help AC attract a broader base of students and keep AC competitive with other community colleges. The campus improvements give students more space for collaboration, teamwork, projects and studying.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New Mexico State Police are investigating a teen’s drowning at Ute Lake in Logan.
New Mexico State Police investigating after 17-year-old body found at Ute Lake
Benny Figgins, a blackjack dealer, was the last remaining year-one employee at Caesars Palace...
Casino worker gets ‘grand send-off’ into retirement after 55-plus years with company
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
DPS is investigating a crash resulting a Clovis man dead in Wheeler County.
Man dead after crash in Wheeler County
Today, Amarillo Police Department said they were called of Oak Drive and Sycamore Avenue on a...
‘Suspicious death’: Police investigating after man found dead by a dumpster in north Amarillo

Latest News

Local schools show support to Uvalde
‘We are praying for them’: Schools in the Tx Panhandle show support to Uvalde
The New Mexico State Police are investigating a teen’s drowning at Ute Lake in Logan.
New Mexico State Police investigating after 17-year-old body found at Ute Lake
Amarillo took the first step today to lowering its property tax rate while raising more money.
City of Amarillo takes first step to lower property tax rate, raises more money
Family-to-Family will be hosting a free Mental Health Education Program starting September 8....
Family-to-Family offering free Mental Health Education Program