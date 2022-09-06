AC receives $1.2 million gift for scholarships, renovations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College received $1.2 million today that will go towards scholarships and renovations.

The Ware family, the owners of Amarillo National Bank, presented the money to AC today.

The press release said $500,000 will go toward the Mary Ware Scholarship Endowment, $500,000 will go toward capital support for Ware Student Commons renovations, and $200,000 will go toward the establishment of the Ware Athletic Scholarship.

AC Vice President of Institutional Advancement Joe Bill Sherrod said the gift will serve as “a lead gift” for the College’s Badger Bold comprehensive campaign, which will be publicly rolled out in October.

“This is a wonderful and gratifying momentum-building gift,” Sherrod said. “It puts significant wind in our sails as we prepare for the public launch of ‘Badger Bold, AC’s Campaign for Amarillo,’ and we cannot thank ANB and the Wares enough.”

ANB President William Ware explained how the money is intended to increase opportunities for students at AC.

“The scholarships allow students who cannot afford higher education to attend AC and seek better jobs and higher incomes,” Ware said. “Supporting the new athletic programs will help AC attract a broader base of students and keep AC competitive with other community colleges. The campus improvements give students more space for collaboration, teamwork, projects and studying.”

