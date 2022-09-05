Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Woman dies rock climbing when rock suddenly breaks

Capitol Peak is a mountain with an elevation of 14,137 feet and is considered to be one of...
Capitol Peak is a mountain with an elevation of 14,137 feet and is considered to be one of Colorado’s most difficult mountains to climb.(MostlyDeserts)
By Lindsey Grewe and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASPEN, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – A woman in Colorado fell to her death Saturday morning while rock climbing at Capitol Peak, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness called 911 around 8 a.m. after seeing the woman fall into Pierre Lakes Basin when a rock she was trying to grab gave way.

Authorities said the witness was able to provide Mountain Rescue Aspen officials with the exact location of the woman’s body.

The rescue volunteers hiked up to the woman’s body and prepared it for extraction from the field.

According to the sheriff’s office, she was flown out of the basin around 2:45 p.m. and turned over to the Pitkin County Coroner for further investigation.

Capitol Peak is a mountain with an elevation of 14,137 feet and is considered to be one of Colorado’s most difficult mountains to climb.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
Dalhart high school football player dies after head injury
Benny Figgins, a blackjack dealer, was the last remaining year-one employee at Caesars Palace...
Casino worker gets ‘grand send-off’ into retirement after 55-plus years with company
Joshua Sobamiwa, Trinity Allen
Criminal Complaint: Amarillo man, woman facing charges after police find guns, meth in attic
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores 2022
Sherri Harrison, 56, the Judge for Bailey County, has been arrested on charges of official...
Bailey County Judge facing multiple charges including providing alcohol to a minor

Latest News

Bittings Avenue is seen partially underwater as many homes along the road were affected Sunday,...
Flood threat continues in Georgia, other southern states
DPS is investigating a crash resulting a Clovis man dead in Wheeler County.
Clovis man dead after crash in Wheeler County
Arsenic was found in the tap water, making the water unusable for anything.
Arsenic found in water at New York housing complex
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Police hunt for suspects after 10 stabbed to death in Canada
In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Ukraine says nuclear plant offline after Russian shelling