AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandles are under the eastern edge of a ridge of high pressure, meaning a quiet week. Dry and warm for the next several days with highs running a bit above average for this time of year. By the weekend a weak cold front approaches and highs back down just a bit, closer to average. There does not look to be enough moisture to include any showers with the front at this time. Beyond the seven day forecast, next week looks quiet too.

