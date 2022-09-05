Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

A Quiet Week

By Kevin Selle
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandles are under the eastern edge of a ridge of high pressure, meaning a quiet week. Dry and warm for the next several days with highs running a bit above average for this time of year. By the weekend a weak cold front approaches and highs back down just a bit, closer to average. There does not look to be enough moisture to include any showers with the front at this time. Beyond the seven day forecast, next week looks quiet too.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
Dalhart high school football player dies after head injury
Benny Figgins, a blackjack dealer, was the last remaining year-one employee at Caesars Palace...
Casino worker gets ‘grand send-off’ into retirement after 55-plus years with company
DPS is investigating a crash resulting a Clovis man dead in Wheeler County.
Man dead after crash in Wheeler County
Joshua Sobamiwa, Trinity Allen
Criminal Complaint: Amarillo man, woman facing charges after police find guns, meth in attic
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard

Latest News

A Quiet Week
Shelden Web Graphic
“Groundhog Day” feeling Labor Day
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Warm And Quiet Week
Warm And Quiet Week