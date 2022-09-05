Polk Street Streetscape Project in planning stages, asking businesses for preferences

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Polk Street Streetscape Project is in the planning stages with asking businesses what preferences they would like.

In 2016, voters approved a bond election for improvements on Polk Streets side walks. The plan is already in the city budget because of the bond election.

The goal is to make 10th Avenue to 3rd Avenue walkable by evening out sidewalks and making it more accessible.

“Some of these sidewalks they really need some work,” says Beth Duke, Executive Director, Center City of Amarillo. “We would like to see them level and accessible so that everybody can enjoy walking up and down Polk street.”

Construction will happen in phases to minimize inconveniences to businesses.

Duke says there is no date for the start or end of construction but some blocks have already been renovated in the style.

“Visitors and residents will really benefit,” says Duke. “For a lot of these places you won’t need to move your car and it’s going to make people stay longer enjoy it and it’s going to make people slow down and really see these beautiful historic buildings.”

