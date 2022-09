FARWELL, Texas (KFDA) - Police are searching for a suspect after a hit and run in Farwell.

Farwell Police Department said they received a call about a hit and run that occurred at the Lowe’s grocery store.

A truck was identified as a suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (806) 481-3600.

