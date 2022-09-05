Who's Hiring?
“Groundhog Day” feeling Labor Day

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:26 AM CDT
The good news, our Labor Day holiday is looking sunny and quiet, the bad news, there aren’t any promising rain chances in the forecast. For your Monday, highs will climb into the low 90s, with sunny skies and calmer south winds at 5-10 mph. Looking ahead, every day this week up until Friday has a high of 91 or 92 degrees with south winds. The pattern could change going into Saturday, where a cold front could push through bringing cooler temps, as well as some clouds from a potential hurricane that is set to skirt the Baja Peninsula. Other than that, nothing too exciting is in store for us this week.

