Man dead after crash in Wheeler County

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is investigating a crash resulting a man dead in Wheeler County.

According to DPS, on Sunday at around 6:45 a.m., a semi was traveling westbound on I-40.

A pickup truck towing a box trailer driven by 60-year-old Steven Little from Clovis California, was traveling eastbound on I-40.

The driver of the semi failed to drive in a single lane and traveled across the center median hitting Little on the driver side.

The semi came to rest in the south ditch facing south. The pickup came to rest in the south ditch facing east.

Steven Little was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver and passenger of the semi was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

