All Star Dodge, Autoplex BMW giving to charities in the Tx Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - All Star Dodge and Autoplex BMW announced its We Care campaign to give local area charities $3,000 a month through community nominations and voting.

It will be a monthly outreach program designed to support local charitable organizations.

The dealership began this campaign as a way to give back to smaller non-profit organizations monthly.

“More along the lines of what we’re doing here is to open everyone’s eyes not just ours but everyone’s eyes to where the needs are and so for that reason that’s why we went through it this way, it is to open those eyes and get those needs met,” said Rick Davenport, general manager, All Star Dodge.

All Star still plans to continue to give larger amounts, as well as hopes to increase the amount for the campaign in the future.

“Its more money for them to operate with to help their people, the people that they distribute to Meals on Wheels things like that, these people — $3,000 is a lot of money for them that pays big dividends for a lot of people,” said Davenport.

Davenport said he hopes to be able to reach more charities with this campaign.

“We like to do for others and economic times that we’re in right now, it’s imperative that we do that now than ever before. This gives us a way to give back to many different places instead of just one that we’ve done in the past,” said Davenport.

Nominations and voting will be done through All Star Dodge’s Facebook page, or through the charity form link.

Voting starts the first of every month and closes the 15th.

Non-profits with a 501c3 are eligible to enter.

For more on rules and how to nominate a local charity, click here.

