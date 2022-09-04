Warm And Quiet Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle will be on the eastern edge of a ridge of high pressure for the entire week. That means quiet weather, with just a very small chance of a few showers across the southeast on Monday afternoon. Sunshine for the rest of the week with high temperatures just a few degrees above average. By the weekend a weak cold front approaches the area. Highs back down closer to average and there may be a small chance of a few showers at the end of the forecast period.

