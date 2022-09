AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A quiet week ahead for the Panhandles, through next weekend. A big ridge of high pressure positioned just to our west, and a trough of low pressure to our east, means we are caught in the middle with not much going on. High temperatures will be near pretty close to average. Average is near 88 for Amarillo this time of year.

