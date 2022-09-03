Who's Hiring?
Dalhart high school football player dies after head injury

Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early this week in a football game, according to his family.(GoFundMe)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dalhart high school student Yahir Cancino has died after sustaining a serious head injury during a J.V. football game.

Yahir was injured during the Sept 1 game between the Sundown Roughnecks and the Dalhart Golden Wolve, according to a press release. Officials stated he lost consciousness during the game. When medical trainers and professionals could not revive him, he was airlifted to UMC and placed in the pediatric ICU.

Yahir’s family posted a GoFundMe, asking for assistance through prayer and donations.

“I believe in the power of prayers. I believe in miracles. We continue to ask for your prayers. Yahir is going through a rough patch and we are asking for your help. Thank you all for those who have prayed over us. Any donations would be gratefully appreciated,” the GoFundMe stated.

Yahir’s GoFundMe

In the early hours of Sept 3, Yahir’s mother posted on Facebook stating he had succumbed to his injuries.

“We ask for prayers for peace and healing not only for us but for all the people Yahir touched in his life,” Yahir’s mother stated in a Facebook post. “We have chosen to donate his organs because Yahir was always about helping people and we want to honor his memory.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

