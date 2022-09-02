White Deer Land Museum to premiere docudrama in Pampa

WHITE DEER, Texas (KFDA) - White Deer Land Museum will premiere a docudrama in Pampa this Sunday.

A press release said the movie “The Contested Plains” will be shown at 5:30 p.m. on Sep. 4 in Pampa at the M.K. Brown Center.

“The Contested Plains” is about a Kansas family that were killed and the daughters were taken captive on Sep 11, 1874.

The movie shows how the two girls struggled before being rescued.

The film was produced by the White Deer Land Museum Foundation in association with Fall River Productions.

General admission is $10 and VIP tickets are $25..

A silent auction will run from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and tickets can be bought here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.