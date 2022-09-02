West Plains volleyball off to a hot start

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Plains high school might have just opened its doors, but its volleyball team took no time in making a statement.

The lady wolves has only been officially a team for nine months and have already established the importance of their culture and chemistry.

“It’s just all about building like a culture and a family. We get to start from the ground up. So building a legacy and setting the expectations for like following younger kids to come up and follow us is like really important to us.” said libero McCall Sims.

West Plains has already racked up 20-3 record and stand at number 10 in division one 4A volleyball rankings before heading into district play.

The West Plains high school volleyball teams says their success doesn’t just come from hard work in practice, but also from the school and community that rallies behind them.

“As a new community and school that’s how it has to be. That’s the way you know, the parents are super supportive and the administration all of the other coaches are just rallying behind each other and I think when you’re starting a new program you know from the ground up any score and that’s what you’d have to have. And so we’ve been we’ve been extremely thankful for the community.” said head coach Kaitlyn Cornelius.

The West Plain Wolves will welcome the Palo Duro Dons to their court this upcoming Tuesday for another non-district match. They will then travel to Dumas the following Tuesday to officially start district play.

