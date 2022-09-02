Who's Hiring?
Warmest Day of the Week

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Sunny skies will lead to the warmest day of the week this week, and maybe even next week too. For your Friday, expect winds out of the south/southeast at 10-20 mph with very little clouds to speak of, with highs climbing into the low 90s, with high 80s being the “coolest” temperatures seen. For Saturday, temps will cool slightly, and some rain chances will move in for the afternoon, with scattered showers and storms possible. Rain chances dry up come Sunday, and Labor Day Monday looks to be equally dry as well.

Temperatures will stay in the 80s all of next week with rain chances returning possibly later in the week.

