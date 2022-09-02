TxDOT announces over $1.46 billion for new construction to the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’ll be seeing road construction for some time thanks to Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT).

Both announced recently the 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan.

The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.

Not only is it record-breaking for the state, but also for the Amarillo district.

Over the next decade, roads across the Texas Panhandle will benefit from more than $1.46 billion in funds for new construction.

Major projects will include the widening of US 87 in Hartley and Moore counties

“That’s going to allow us to be four lanes all the way from Dallas, Texas to Denver, Colorado, so what is it allowing is rural Texas to be a safer place to go,” said Alvin New, commissioner, Texas Transportation Commission.

Other projects include: Construction of the northwestern portion of State Loop (SL) 335 from SW 9th Avenue to FM 1719, widening I-27 and interchange improvements on I-27 and SL 335 in Randall County, and safety improvements on FM 2590 from SL 335 in Amarillo to US 60 in Canyon.

TxDOT wants to remind you although seeing the orange construction cones may be frustrating, it equals much needed improvement that comes with a heft price tag.

“This money is coming from our own tax payers, so I’m a tax payer, you’re a tax payer. So our tax dollars are being reinvested back into our community, so that’s a great thing to see. While no one wants to have to drive through another construction project, they do want to be able to drive from point A to point B in a safe manner and in an efficient manner,” said Sonja Gross, public information officer, TxDOT Amarillo district.

The $8.5 billion of average annual investment programmed in the UTP over the next 10 years is expected to yield an estimated $15.5 billion per year in economic benefits, according to the Texas A&M Transportation Institute.

These benefits are a result of increased labor income and business output, as well as the addition of 58,500 direct and indirect jobs.

More information on the UTP projects is available here.

