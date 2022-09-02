Who's Hiring?
Tickets are on sale now for the Downtown Women’s Center 2022 Luncheon

2022 downtown womens center luncheon
2022 downtown womens center luncheon(DWC)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale now for the Downtown Women’s Center Luncheon held on Sept. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at the Civic Center Heritage Room.

The Amarillo Downtown Women’s Center luncheon will be hosting their first in-person luncheon in three and half years on Sept. 13.

The theme for this years luncheon is ‘Untold Stories - Standing Strong.’

Women from DWC will share their own stories and a well-known person from the Amarillo community will tell their own recovery story publicly for the first time.

Tickets are $50 per person.

You can buy tickets at Uptown Shoppe, Thrift City Too and the DWC office.

To purchase tickets online you can visit dwcenter.org

A limited amount of tickets will be sold at the door the day of the event.

For more information on the event, call 806-372-3625.

