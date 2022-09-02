Tickets are on sale now for the Downtown Women’s Center 2022 Luncheon
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale now for the Downtown Women’s Center Luncheon held on Sept. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at the Civic Center Heritage Room.
The Amarillo Downtown Women’s Center luncheon will be hosting their first in-person luncheon in three and half years on Sept. 13.
The theme for this years luncheon is ‘Untold Stories - Standing Strong.’
Women from DWC will share their own stories and a well-known person from the Amarillo community will tell their own recovery story publicly for the first time.
Tickets are $50 per person.
You can buy tickets at Uptown Shoppe, Thrift City Too and the DWC office.
To purchase tickets online you can visit dwcenter.org
A limited amount of tickets will be sold at the door the day of the event.
For more information on the event, call 806-372-3625.
