Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Strollers recalled for fingertip amputation hazard

Consumers should contact UPPAbaby to receive free replacement brake discs for both wheels, the...
Consumers should contact UPPAbaby to receive free replacement brake discs for both wheels, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.(CPSC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Consumers were warned to immediately stop using recalled child strollers after a report that a child’s fingertip was amputated.

The recall involves all UPPAbaby all-terrain RIDGE jogging strollers, which have an extendable canopy with a mesh window and zipper pocket, disc hand brake system and an adjustable handlebar with a wrist strap.

The brand UPPAbaby is on the front of the stroller, and RIDGE is on the side of the stroller frame.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission stated the stroller’s rear disc brakes have openings that can cause amputation or laceration if a non-occupant child’s fingertip gets caught in the openings while the stroller is in use. Consumers should contact UPPAbaby to receive free replacement brake discs for both wheels.

About 14,400 of the strollers are being recalled. They were sold at BuyBuyBaby, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Pottery Barn Kids and other children’s stores and specialty stores nationwide. They also were sold online on Amazon from October 2021 through August 2022 for about $600.

The strollers have a black frame and a fabric color scheme that is white, charcoal or slate blue and have black tires. The serial numbers of the recalled products begin with “1401RDGUS” and appear on the right side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel of the stroller.

The model number “1401-RDG-US” is printed on the left side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel of the stroller.

For more information on recalls, go to CPSC.gov.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Portland man who was running across the country to bring awareness to those impacted by the...
Man running across country for a cause hit by truck near Amarillo, not expected to survive
2 arrested, serving sentence for drug charges in Amarillo (Source: Randall County Jail)
Amarillo woman arrested, accused of continuing imprisoned husband’s drug trafficking operation
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting close to 19,000 confirmed Monkeypox...
‘The public is not at risk’: First probable monkeypox case reported in Amarillo

Latest News

Officials said four teens were riding a pickup truck when they crashed into a tree. The truck...
2 teens electrocuted by live wires following pickup truck crash, sheriff says
FILE - Robin Ahrens, a resident of a multi-room renting facility, reacts to a fatal shooting at...
‘Devastating’: Mass shootings obscure daily U.S. gun toll
A sign advertises jobs in this file photo. U.S. employers slowed hiring in August, adding...
Slower US job gain in August could aid Fed’s inflation fight
LIVE: Biden American Rescue Plan remarks